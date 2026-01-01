Metal

87 playlist(s)

Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
New Metal

New Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
New Metal

New Metal
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
POST-

POST-
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
80's Heavy Metal

80's Heavy Metal

263K views

Entreno

Entreno

461 views

Metal gym

Metal gym

1.8K views

Metalcore

Metalcore

683 views

try not to headbang picky picks

try not to headbang picky picks

2.6K views

Rumbling

Rumbling

589 views

Metal

Metal

151 views

90s Industrial

90s Industrial

172K views

Into the Death

Into the Death

4.3K views

heavy metal

heavy metal

30K views

Ballad Modern Metal Song

Ballad Modern Metal Song

480 views

rock mocniejszy

rock mocniejszy

27K views

Spring 2026

Spring 2026

399 views

런닝 헤비메탈

런닝 헤비메탈

422 views

black metal

black metal

15K views

not for your ears

not for your ears

169 views

Thrash

Thrash

52K views

Metal Core

Metal Core

11K views

powermetal

powermetal

789 views

slow songs

slow songs

275 views

Metal

Metal

17K views

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

The Industry: Industrial Builder Boomers

174 views

Death metal

Death metal

21K views

Metal Battle Hymn

Metal Battle Hymn

369 views

Metal bangers

Metal bangers

1.8K views

Schweres Metal

Schweres Metal

988 views

80’s Hair Rock

80’s Hair Rock

123K views

Metalhead

Metalhead

681 views

Metal - Modern / Core / Hard / Djent

Metal - Modern / Core / Hard / Djent

101K views

Thrash zone!

Thrash zone!

11K views

Rock/metal

Rock/metal

56K views

Deathmetal

Deathmetal

10K views

metal blade

metal blade

1.2K views

Deathcore de recientemente descubrimiento

Deathcore de recientemente descubrimiento

27K views

Blackest metal

Blackest metal

10K views

Power and gothic

Power and gothic

23K views

Guitar Rock

Guitar Rock

8K views

Gabriel & Danielle's Metal Intro.

Gabriel & Danielle's Metal Intro.

173 views

Death

Death

47K views

Thrash Metal Essentials

Thrash Metal Essentials

27K views

Metal

Metal

207 views

Rocky Horror

Rocky Horror

560 views

90s Industrial

90s Industrial

189 views

Metal Breakdowns 2025

Metal Breakdowns 2025

793 views

heavy metal

heavy metal

242 views

Today's Rock Hits

Today's Rock Hits

4.1K views

Screamo

Screamo

744 views

Breakdown City

Breakdown City

194 views

Treenit

Treenit

613 views

Metalik sesler

Metalik sesler

347 views